Formula 1: Verstappen expects a frustrating Singapore GP

Max Verstappen left the Marina Bay Circuit dejected and predicted a frustrating Singapore Grand Prix for him on Sunday.

The reigning champion was forced to abort his final qualifying lap as he did not have enough fuel in the car to complete the lap and still have one litre to give a sample to the FIA.

On a track where qualifying as high as possible is vital, Verstappen will start from the fourth row of the grid in the eighth position.

Speaking after qualifying, Verstappen was critical of the team bungling his qualifying by not knowing how much his car was fuelled.

“It’s incredibly frustrating, finding out it was the fuel. Basically, we ran out of fuel. These things you can track throughout Q3. They should have let me finish the lap before, where we were already on a pole position lap,” said the Red Bull driver who turned 25 on Friday.

“At the end of the day, I can make mistakes, and the team can make mistakes, but I think it is important that we can be critical to each other when people make mistakes because these things shouldn’t happen,” he added.

On his prospects for the race and if he can produce another of his charge from behind like he has done quite a few times this year, Verstappen said, “around here it’s like Monaco, almost. It is really hard to pass, so I’m expecting a really frustrating race for me where I am just stuck behind people.”