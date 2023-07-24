MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Formula E: Porsche extends commitment to 2026

Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 and the current season nine is their most successful so far with four wins from 14 races.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 20:53 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Britain’s Jake Dennis with Avalanche Andretti races ahead during race two of the Rome E-Prix in Rome on July 16, 2023.
Britain’s Jake Dennis with Avalanche Andretti races ahead during race two of the Rome E-Prix in Rome on July 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Gregorio Borgia/ AP
infoIcon

Britain’s Jake Dennis with Avalanche Andretti races ahead during race two of the Rome E-Prix in Rome on July 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Gregorio Borgia/ AP

Porsche has extended its commitment to the all-electric Formula E world championship by two years until the end of 2026, the German car manufacturer and series organisers said on Monday.

Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 and the current season nine is its most successful so far with four wins from 14 races.

ALSO READ: Formula 1: Norris says his time will come after finishing second again

Customer team Avalanche Andretti is leading the drivers’ championship with Britain’s Jake Dennis ahead of the two final races in London this weekend.

“We remain convinced that our presence and successes in Formula E will lay the foundation for future mobility solutions,” said Porsche executive board member Michael Steiner in a statement.

“We look forward to playing an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and thereby giving electric mobility even more impetus on a global scale.”

Porsche last year discussed joining forces in Formula One with reigning champions Red Bull but those talks came to nothing, with the British-based team eventually doing a deal with Ford. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Formula E /

Porsche /

Jake Dennis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula E: Porsche extends commitment to 2026
    Reuters
  2. After the outburst, sanction on the cards for Harmanpreet
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: North loses 9 wickets in chase; Target 246 in 28 overs; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Score, Day 5: Rain delays start; India needs eight wickets for series sweep vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Trevor Francis, Britain’s first 1 million pound footballer, dies at 69
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Formula E: Porsche extends commitment to 2026
    Reuters
  2. Indian National Rally Championship may go electric in 2024
    Rayan Rozario
  3. Formula 1: Hamilton takes positives from fourth in Hungary
    AFP
  4. F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Ferrari’s Leclerc tops practice, Red Bull takes it easy
    AFP
  5. F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Horner on Mercedes’ cost cap comments - “Always easy to throw shade when you’re not performing”
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula E: Porsche extends commitment to 2026
    Reuters
  2. After the outburst, sanction on the cards for Harmanpreet
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: North loses 9 wickets in chase; Target 246 in 28 overs; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Score, Day 5: Rain delays start; India needs eight wickets for series sweep vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Trevor Francis, Britain’s first 1 million pound footballer, dies at 69
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment