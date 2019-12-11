Leclerc would welcome Hamilton to Ferrari

Charles Leclerc would be delighted if Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton decided to switch from Mercedes to Ferrari after the 2020 season.

Hamilton cruised to a third successive world title in 2019, and his sixth overall, as Valtteri Bottas completed a one-two for Mercedes.

Leclerc, meanwhile, enjoyed a breakthrough season, finishing in fourth place behind Max Verstappen - and 24 points ahead of his Ferrari team-mate and former world champion Sebastian Vettel, who was fifth.



READ : Lewis Hamilton: F1 world champion can complete legacy with daring Ferrari move

Hamilton's current deal with Mercedes expires at the end of the next season, though the 34-year-old has said he would be happy to extend his stay.

"Well, of course. We are in Formula One and we want to fight against the best," Leclerc said, as reported by Autosport, when asked if he would be happy to see Hamilton join Ferrari in 2021.

"I've had a big opportunity this year to have Seb next to me, who is a four-time world champion, and I've learned a lot from him.

"You can always learn from this type of champion, so yes, of course."

Hamilton may not be the only big name set to become available, with the majority of driver contracts concluding at the end of next year.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, however, does not expect many of the best drivers - including Verstappen from his own team - to be switching manufacturers.

"I think all the top guys are out of contract for the end of next year," said Horner, in quotes reported by Motorsport.com.

"I think Leclerc's under contract at Ferrari. Lewis obviously is pretty happy in his environment. Max is happy in this environment.

"So if they're sitting in competitive cars next year, why would they swap, or why would they move?"