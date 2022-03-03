Motorsport Motorsport Formula One will not host races in Russia The 2022 running of the event, set for September at the Olympic Park in Sochi, had already been cancelled last week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Reuters 03 March, 2022 17:15 IST Formula One will no longer race in Russia after the sport terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, it said in a statement on Thursday. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Reuters 03 March, 2022 17:15 IST Formula One will no longer race in Russia after the sport terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, it said in a statement on Thursday.The 2022 running of the event, set for September at the Olympic Park in Sochi, had already been cancelled last week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read more stories on Motorsport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :