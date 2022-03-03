Formula One will not host races in Russia

Motorsport

The 2022 running of the event, set for September at the Olympic Park in Sochi, had already been cancelled last week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

03 March, 2022 17:15 IST

Formula One will no longer race in Russia after the sport terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, it said in a statement on Thursday. (Representative Image)   -  Getty Images

