Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

MotoGP: Bagnaia wins Italian sprint race

The Ducati star, Francesco Bagnaia, capitalised on his record lap time to secure the pole in qualifying earlier to beat Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 20:03 IST , Mugello - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia celebrates after winning the Sprint race ahead of the Italian MotoGP race at Mugello Circuit.
Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia celebrates after winning the Sprint race ahead of the Italian MotoGP race at Mugello Circuit. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia celebrates after winning the Sprint race ahead of the Italian MotoGP race at Mugello Circuit. | Photo Credit: AFP

World champion Francesco Bagnaia shrugged off tricky Tuscan conditions to win his home Italian MotoGP sprint race at Mugello on Saturday.

Bagnaia pips Marquez brothers to pole at home Italian Grand Prix

The Ducati star capitalised on his record lap time to secure the pole in qualifying earlier to beat Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

Bagnaia now has a four-point lead over Bezzecchi, riding for Italian legend Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team, going into Sunday’s sixth round of the championship.

Bagnaia, nursing an ankle injury from his crash last time out at Le Mans, led from Marc Marquez but Jorge Martin nabbed the lead at the end of the opening lap.

Alex Marquez, who set off in third, lasted only as far as turn one when he slithered out of contention on the gravel runoff.

As raindrops began to splatter on Ducati’s home circuit Bagnaia regained the lead with eight of the 11 laps remaining.

Under ominously dark clouds Bagnaia was being hunted down by Bezzecchi, who came into this weekend just one point adrift in the championship standings.

Ferrari takes first pole in 50 years as Le Mans turns 100

Bezzechi, who started back in seventh, kept up the fight on his compatriot and friend, but Bagnaia had the race in the bag, to the delight of his legion of fans.

“It was a bit scary at the start and had to be careful not to panic with the rain, but my pace was good. I really enjoyed the day - Mugello is beautiful,” said Bagnaia after his third sprint success of the season.

“Job done today!” he added.

Now he goes in search of a third-race win at a track where he won 12 months ago.

Related Topics

Francesco Bagnaia /

MotoGP /

Marco Bezzecchi /

Jorge Martin /

Le Mans /

Marc Marquez

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
