Hyderabad to host Formula E race in 2023

India will make a return on the global motorsport map with the FIA Formula E race in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023.

The calendar for the ninth season of the Formula E championship was approved by FIA World Motor Sport Council with Hyderabad set to host the fourth race after Mexico and a double-header in Saudi Arabia.

In January this year, the Telangana government had signed a Letter of Intent with Formula E with officials from the latter organisation travelling to Hyderabad to mark the occasion.

After hosting the Formula One race at the Buddh International Circuit between 2011 to 2013, this will be the second-biggest global world championship event to be hosted in India.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E said: “The Season 9 calendar of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is our most expansive and dynamic racing schedule yet and I cannot wait to get started." The planned scheduled for next season until July 2023 will see 18 races.

Formula E is an electric-powered single-seater championship that started in 2014 and was granted a World Championship status by the FIA from the 2020-21 season in its seventh year.

India’s Mahindra Racing has been part of Formula E since the inception of the series in 2014-15.

Karun Chandhok has been the only Indian driver to race in the competition driving for the Indian outfit in the inaugural year.

Earlier this year, Formula E unveiled a new car for the next year called the Gen 3, the third generation of cars.

Unlike Formula One, which races on mostly purpose-built circuits, Formula E races often called ‘E-Prix’ is raced on streets in some of the biggest cities in the world taking racing to the audience and promoting electric mobility.