Jehan Daruvala: My racing future is with Formula E

Indian racing driver Jehan Daruvala, who is competing in Formula 2, said his future racing career is going to be in Formula E.

The racer from Mumbai is going to compete in F2 for the fourth time this year apart from his role as a reserve driver with Mahindra Racing in Formula E.

Speaking on Friday in Hyderabad, Daruvala said, “When I started racing, my ultimate dream was Formula 1. Now from a more realistic point of view, 95 per cent of my mind is in Formula E and that’s where I see myself in the future. I have matured a lot in the last four-five years.”

The Indian was part of Red Bull Racing’s young driver academy till last year but lack of success in F2 meant he doesn’t have any tie-up with a Formula One team anymore despite having a F1 Super Licence.

“Formula E is different from what I have been racing in the past. Being a reserve driver, I have a lot of work to do behind the scenes. I am constantly working and evolving. I am keen on getting a race seat here and I am working towards that goal,” Daruvala explained.

Jehan’s role on the Mahindra Racing team includes extensive simulator work during race weekends to help the race team. Mahindra Racing‘s Lucas Di Grassi said, “Jehan has the potential to be the best Indian racer ever. He still needs to learn and evolve. He has the talent. Youngsters like him are important for India to create a motorsport culture.”

The 24-year-old Indian will have his first taste of the new Gen3 Formula E car in the rookie test to be held in Berlin but for now is focussing on his fourth F2 campaign.

“I know if I want to race here, it will be on merit, not just because I’m Indian. So I think I need to definitely focus a lot of my F2 season and alongside that get as much experience as I can behind the scenes and help them in the simulator and at the track. I think that’s gonna be the best combination for me for this year,” Daruvala explained.