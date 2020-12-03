Magnussen to race American sports cars for Ganassi in 2021

Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen will move to the IMSA sports car series in 2021 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The Danish driver will be paired with Renger van der Zande in a Cadillac DPi-V.R, the team said on Thursday. Ganassi is returning to the sports car series after a one-year hiatus.

Magnussen currently competes for Haas in F1 but the 28-year-old was not retained for next season. Magnussen won the Formula Renault 3.5 Series in 2016 and was developed in McLaren’s Young Driver Program. He is the son of former F1 driver Jan Magnussen.

"If you are in professional racing anywhere in the world, you know the name Chip Ganassi and what it represents in motorsports," Magnussen said.

"Chip has built one of the best racing organizations on and off the track, and you can look back in history and see the tremendous record of success, especially as it relates to sports car racing."

Ganassi teams won the Rolex 24 at Daytona eight times and claimed seven IMSA championships and 64 victories from 2004-19. The team also has wins in both the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.