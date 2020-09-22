Motorsport Motorsport Kush Maini claims second win of the year at British F3 C’ship Kush Maini came out on top of a lap one battle with championship rival Kaylen Frederick to claim his ninth podium in 14 races including the third place in round 13. PTI Leicestershire (UK) 22 September, 2020 15:18 IST With the win, Kush Maini moved up to 296 championship points and is leading by 54 points with 10 races still to go. (File Photo) - Special Arrangement PTI Leicestershire (UK) 22 September, 2020 15:18 IST Hitech GP’s championship leader Kush Maini claimed his second win of the year in race three of the British F3 Championship at Donington Park.Maini came out on top of a lap one battle with championship rival Kaylen Frederick to claim his ninth podium in 14 races including the third place on Saturday in round 13.With the win, Maini moved up to 296 championship points and is leading by 54 points with 10 races still to go.At the start, Frederick, who was at pole position, had a good launch to lead the pack down to Redgate, holding off Maini.ALSO READ| Narain Karthikeyan focussed on reviving NK Speed Racing Academy The Indian then got a good run on Frederick down the Craner Curves and dived up the inside of his championship rival at the Old Hairpin.Frederick refused to budge, so the pair went wheel to wheel through Starkey’s Bridge and Schwantz with Maini on the outside, before making the move stick on the inside of McLeans.With all that drama going on, Maini extended his lead to over two seconds, and was able to pull out further over the following laps, with the margin reaching 3.2 seconds at the end of the eighth lap.ALSO READ| Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Wallace “I knew I had to get him (Frederick) on the first lap because it’s too hard to follow around here. I got a good start thankfully and put him under pressure into turn one, which messed up his run down to the Old Hairpin,” Maini said.“There’s still way too many races left (to think about the championship) so we’re just going to keep up this form,” he added.BRDC British F3 will be back in action in two weeks’ time at Snetterton in Norfolk, with four races slated between October 3-4. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos