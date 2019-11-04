Motorsport Lewis Hamilton's title-winning season in numbers A look at the numbers behind Lewis Hamilton's title-winning season as the Briton clinched his sixth world title in Austin on Sunday. Team Sportstar 04 November, 2019 11:19 IST Lewis Hamilton's title-winning season in numbers Team Sportstar 04 November, 2019 11:19 IST On this day: Michael Schumacher wins his first F1 world title Lewis Hamilton misses Niki Lauda's "cheeky laugh and smile" Lewis Hamilton's title-winning season in numbers The media always supports the young guy, that's difficult to accept, says Alain Prost More Videos Hungarian GP Preview Schumacher Jr: I have to be patient, but hopefully F1 will happen Hamilton will go on to break Schumacher's records, says Rosberg Silverstone is the most legendary track, says Rosberg Formula One: British Grand Prix Race Preview French Grand Prix - Race Preview F1: Canadian Grand Prix a welcome distraction for Vettel and Ferrari WATCH: Recap of F1 racing drama from Monaco GP