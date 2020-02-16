Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton predicts tightest-ever Formula 1 season

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton believes the 2020-21 Formula 1 season will be the tightest ever as he has seen the competition grow stronger each year.

16 February, 2020 14:13 IST

