Motorsport Lewis Hamilton predicts tightest-ever Formula 1 season Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton believes the 2020-21 Formula 1 season will be the tightest ever as he has seen the competition grow stronger each year. Team Sportstar 16 February, 2020 14:13 IST Lewis Hamilton predicts tightest-ever Formula 1 season Team Sportstar 16 February, 2020 14:13 IST Lewis Hamilton predicts tightest-ever Formula 1 season Toto Wolff hopeful Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes stay On this day: Michael Schumacher wins his first F1 world title Lewis Hamilton misses Niki Lauda's "cheeky laugh and smile" More Videos Lewis Hamilton's title-winning season in numbers The media always supports the young guy, that's difficult to accept, says Alain Prost Hungarian GP Preview Schumacher Jr: I have to be patient, but hopefully F1 will happen Hamilton will go on to break Schumacher's records, says Rosberg Silverstone is the most legendary track, says Rosberg Formula One: British Grand Prix Race Preview French Grand Prix - Race Preview