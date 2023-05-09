Marquez will not serve penalty for Portugal crash, says FIM

Honda rider Marc Marquez will not serve a double long lap penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in Portugal, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said on Tuesday.

Marquez was granted a stay of execution last month on the penalty imposed after the six-time premier class champion locked up and barged straight into Oliveira, with both crashing out in the season-opener.

Marquez had apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was then ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture which also forced him to sit out his home Spanish Grand Prix.

The Court of Appeal considered the punishment imposed on the Spaniard as served by his non-participation in Argentina.

“Marc Marquez is hence allowed to compete in the next race in which he will be able to participate, without any further sanction,” FIM said in a statement.

Marquez, who won his last title in 2019, has scored only seven points this season after finishing third in the sprint race in Portugal.

The 30-year-old is targeting a return at the next round at the French Grand Prix in Le Mans, which will host the 1,000th Grand Prix in history.