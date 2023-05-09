Motorsport

Marquez will not serve penalty for Portugal crash, says FIM

Marquez was granted a stay of execution last month on the penalty imposed after the six-time premier class champion locked up and barged straight into Oliveira, with both crashing out in the season-opener.

Honda’s Marc Marquez and CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team’s Miguel Oliveira after crashing during the Portuguese Grand Prix at Algarve International Circuit on March 26, 2023.

Honda’s Marc Marquez and CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team’s Miguel Oliveira after crashing during the Portuguese Grand Prix at Algarve International Circuit on March 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Honda rider Marc Marquez will not serve a double long lap penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in Portugal, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said on Tuesday.

Marquez had apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was then ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture which also forced him to sit out his home Spanish Grand Prix.

The Court of Appeal considered the punishment imposed on the Spaniard as served by his non-participation in Argentina.

“Marc Marquez is hence allowed to compete in the next race in which he will be able to participate, without any further sanction,” FIM said in a statement.

Marquez, who won his last title in 2019, has scored only seven points this season after finishing third in the sprint race in Portugal.

The 30-year-old is targeting a return at the next round at the French Grand Prix in Le Mans, which will host the 1,000th Grand Prix in history.

