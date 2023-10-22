The Australian MotoGP sprint race at Phillip Island has been cancelled due to “weather conditions and forecast”, organisers announced on Sunday.
The sprint was originally to be held on Saturday but was switched with the full-distance event after extreme wind and rain was forecast for Sunday, the first time a race had been moved since the Dutch Grand Prix in 2015.
Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco won Saturday’s Australian Grand Prix for his first MotoGP race victory in nearly seven years in the premier class.
The cancellation leaves intact Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia’s 27-point lead in the Championship race Jorge Martin, ahead of the Thailand GP on October 29.
Latest on Sportstar
- Bad weather forces cancellation of Australian MotoGP sprint
- US Grand Prix: Verstappen wins Austin sprint race
- India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match today?
- IND vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE