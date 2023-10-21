MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zarco wins Australian GP after Martin loses podium on final lap

France’s Johann Zarco won a thrilling Australian MotoGP on Saturday that went to the wire for a maiden victory ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 10:47 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Johann Zarco of France in action.
Johann Zarco of France in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Johann Zarco of France in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco won the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday for his first ever MotoGP race victory as his team mate and championship contender Jorge Martin lost the lead on the final lap.

The race was held on Saturday after MotoGP organisers swapped it with the sprint due to bad weather forecast at Phillip Island on Sunday, the first time the race was moved since the Dutch Grand Prix in 2015.

ALSO READ
Australian MotoGP: Martin scorches to new lap record and pole

Martin had taken pole by smashing the lap record and no rider on the grid was a match for the Spaniard’s searing pace, but he lost grip in the final laps and missed out on a podium as Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia stormed his way to second place.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, who does not have a seat next year with Gresini Racing, was third while Martin finished fifth behind Brad Binder to drop 27 points behind Bagnaia in the riders championship.

Related Topics

Johann Zarco /

Moto GP /

Francesco Bagnaia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zarco wins Australian GP after Martin loses podium on final lap
    AFP
  2. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: NED loses Vikramjit early vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guardiola denies tipping De Zerbi as Man City successor
    AFP
  4. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Details, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NED vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NED vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Zarco wins Australian GP after Martin loses podium on final lap
    AFP
  2. Australian MotoGP: Martin scorches to new lap record and pole
    AFP
  3. Australian GP main race moved to Saturday due to bad weather
    Reuters
  4. MotoGP Australia: Binder takes charge in FP2; Bagnaia misses top 10
    AFP
  5. Bagnaia wins Indonesia GP as Martin throws away championship lead
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zarco wins Australian GP after Martin loses podium on final lap
    AFP
  2. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: NED loses Vikramjit early vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guardiola denies tipping De Zerbi as Man City successor
    AFP
  4. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Details, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NED vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NED vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment