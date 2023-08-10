MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gresini extend Ducati deal, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024

Marquez, younger brother of six-times MotoGP champion Marc, won the British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone last Saturday -- his first win in the top category.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 15:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Alex Marquez will continue with Gresini Racing in 2024.
Alex Marquez will continue with Gresini Racing in 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alex Marquez will continue with Gresini Racing in 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gresini Racing has extended its Ducati deal for the next two seasons and Spaniard Alex Marquez will continue with it in 2024, the Italian MotoGP team said on Thursday.

Marquez, younger brother of six-times MotoGP champion Marc, won the British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone last Saturday -- his first win in the top category.

The 2019 Moto2 champion has also been on the podium with Gresini this season, his first since switching from Honda, finishing third in Argentina after taking pole position.

“The results speak for themselves and it was a logical step for us to continue together and raise the bar some more,” said Gresini boss Nadia Padovani Gresini in a statement.

“To continue together for the next season is key in order to keep growing with this bike, and with this team everything is going to be easier,” said Marquez. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Gresini Racing /

Moto GP /

Alex Marquez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gresini extend Ducati deal, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024
    Reuters
  2. Prithvi Shaw after double century for Northamptonshire: Not really thinking about India selection now
    PTI
  3. Joshua says late change of opponent ‘another rock in my shoe’ in bid to ignite boxing career
    AP
  4. VIDEO: Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club
    Reuters
  5. Ishan Pandita signs two-year deal with Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Gresini extend Ducati deal, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024
    Reuters
  2. MotoGP: Alex Marquez wins British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone
    AFP
  3. MotoGP: Bezzecchi claims British GP pole at soaking Silverstone
    AFP
  4. MotoGP: Rins replaces Morbidelli at Yamaha for 2024 season
    AFP
  5. MotoGP India 2023: All you need to know about MotoGP Bharat, live streaming info, ticket prices
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gresini extend Ducati deal, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024
    Reuters
  2. Prithvi Shaw after double century for Northamptonshire: Not really thinking about India selection now
    PTI
  3. Joshua says late change of opponent ‘another rock in my shoe’ in bid to ignite boxing career
    AP
  4. VIDEO: Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club
    Reuters
  5. Ishan Pandita signs two-year deal with Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment