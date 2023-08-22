MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zarco replaces Rins at Honda in 2024

The 33-year-old, whose departure from Ducati was announced over the weekend, will join LCR Honda for the 2024 season, replacing Yamaha-bound Alex Rins.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 19:26 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Johann Zarco of France.
Johann Zarco of France. | Photo Credit: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
infoIcon

Johann Zarco of France. | Photo Credit: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

French rider Johann Zarco is to join the Honda-LCR MotoGP team for the next two seasons, the Japanese team announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, whose departure from Ducati was announced over the weekend, will join LCR Honda for the 2024 season, replacing Yamaha-bound Alex Rins.

“Honda-LCR is proud to announce the signing of Johann Zarco,” the team said in a press release.

The two-time Moto2 world champion will join the team in 2024 and has signed a two-year contract.

READ: Francesco Bagnaia wins Austrian MotoGP to extend title lead

“Given Johann’s experience and performances in MotoGP, we are looking forward to starting this adventure together,” the team said.

Zarco, who is currently fifth in the standings, had already competed for the team in the last three Grands Prix of 2019, when he left KTM and terminated his contract during the season.

“Ducati offered me the possibility of continuing for a year, but without the guarantee of being with Pramac, while Honda offered me a two-year contract,” said Zarco.

The Frenchman has contested 114 Grands Prix in MotoGP, taking eight pole positions and 19 podiums but no wins.

Related stories

Related Topics

Johann Zarco /

Alex Rins

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg draws against Carlsen with white; Abasov beats Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  2. Zarco replaces Rins at Honda in 2024
    AFP
  3. AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Naseem, Shaheen strike to leave Afghanistan three down inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany beats Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team 6-1 in 4 Nations Tournament final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC LIVE score; BFC 1-0 GKFC; Durand Cup 2023: Yadav screamer gives lead to the Blues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Zarco replaces Rins at Honda in 2024
    AFP
  2. Francesco Bagnaia wins Austrian MotoGP to extend title lead
    Reuters
  3. MotoGP: Bagnaia wins Austrian GP Sprint Race
    AFP
  4. Gresini extend Ducati deal, confirm Alex Marquez for 2024
    Reuters
  5. MotoGP: Alex Marquez wins British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg draws against Carlsen with white; Abasov beats Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  2. Zarco replaces Rins at Honda in 2024
    AFP
  3. AFG vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Naseem, Shaheen strike to leave Afghanistan three down inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany beats Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team 6-1 in 4 Nations Tournament final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC LIVE score; BFC 1-0 GKFC; Durand Cup 2023: Yadav screamer gives lead to the Blues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment