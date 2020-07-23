Home Moto GP MotoGP: Marc Marquez declared fit to race despite broken arm Marc Marquez was hurt after crashing near the end of last Sunday’s race in Jerez de la Frontera, which marked MotoGP’s comeback after the coronavirus stoppage. AP JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain 23 July, 2020 19:31 IST Tests showed there was no nerve damage caused by the fracture, allowing Marc Marquez to be able to race this weekend. - REUTERS AP JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain 23 July, 2020 19:31 IST Six-time defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will race at the Andalucia Grand Prix this weekend despite a broken arm.Team Honda said on Thursday that Marquez passed a physical and was declared fit to race despite undergoing surgery to fix a broken right humerus on Tuesday.The Spaniard was hurt after crashing hard near the end of last Sunday’s race in Jerez de la Frontera, which marked MotoGP’s first grand prix since the coronavirus pandemic struck.ALSO READ| Quartararo wins Spanish Grand Prix as Marquez crashes out Tests showed there was no nerve damage caused by the fracture, allowing Marquez to be able to race this weekend.The Spanish GP was won by Frenchman Fabio Quartararo. It was the first of 13 in a reduced calendar that was originally scheduled to start in March. Seven races were scheduled to be run in Spain.Alex Rins and Cal Crutchlow have also been declared fit to race in Jerez this weekend. Rins did not race last Sunday after crashing in qualifying. Crutchlow had surgery on Tuesday to fix a small broken bone in his hand. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos