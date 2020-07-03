Home Moto GP MotoGP: Czech Grand Prix to be run without fans in August The 2020 Czech MotoGP race will take place at the Automotodrom Brno on August 9. The weekend event drew 186,000 fans last year. Reuters 03 July, 2020 18:54 IST The Czech Republic MotoGP race will take place without fans this year in Brno due to the coronavirus pandemic (Representative image). - Twitter Reuters 03 July, 2020 18:54 IST The Czech Grand Prix, the third race of the soon-to-be-resumed MotoGP season, will take place without fans this year in Brno due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, regional government officials said on Friday.The race at the Automotodrom Brno in the country's second largest city will take place on August 9. The weekend event drew 186,000 fans last year.READ | Dovizioso should be fit for season opener despite surgery MotoGP will resume the 2020 season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26. It then heads to Austria after the race in Brno.The Czech Republic has experienced fewer cases of the novel coronavirus than western Europe, reporting a total of 12,178 cases, with 7,822 people recovering, as of Thursday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos