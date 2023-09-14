MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP: First batch of bikes, equipment cargo shipment lands in India

The race is scheduled to be held at the Buddh International Circuit between September 22-24.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 21:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The first batch of MotoGP equipments have touched down at Delhi airport.
The first batch of MotoGP equipments have touched down at Delhi airport. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The first batch of MotoGP equipments have touched down at Delhi airport. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With just a week left for the race, the first batch of equipments for MotoGP Bharat arrived at the Buddh International Circuit on Thursday. Superbikes, their engines, tires, and safety barriers landed in New Delhi via air freight and were transported to the venue.

The race is scheduled to be held at the Buddh International Circuit between September 22 and 24.

READ: Indian Grand Prix MotoGP 2023: Wildcard K.Y. Ahamed set to become first Indian to compete in Moto3

“The arrival of equipment has added to the excitement of the race. Most of the bikes for the event landed in New Delhi and were transported to the Buddh International Circuit under heavy police security. The remaining bikes and equipment will arrive in the next lot,” said Amit Sandill, Racing Director at FairStreet Sports, the Indian promoters of MotoGP.

MotoGP Bharat will see close to 40 teams and 80 riders participate. Some of the biggest names from the racing world, including Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Red Bull KTM, and Jorge Martin of Prima, among others, will be seen in action.

