Coronavirus: NASCAR postpones season until May 9

NASCAR has postponed its season until May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its announcement on Monday, NASCAR said it planned to resume at the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on May 9.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday recommended that no gatherings of 50 people or more take place for eight weeks, while 24 hours later United States president Donald Trump warned against meetings of over 10.

"The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd, with plans to return racing in Martinsville," a NASCAR statement read.

"We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the racetrack.

"We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts.

"What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone's safety and wellbeing as we navigate this challenging time together."

More than 7,100 people have died from coronavirus worldwide, with 86 of those in the United States.