Lewis Hamilton posts tribute to 'great man' Stirling Moss

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Stirling Moss, describing him as a "racing legend".

Moss died at the age of 90 at his home on Sunday after a long battle with illness.

The esteemed former F1 driver, considered to be the greatest never to win the world championship, won widespread acclaim for a career in motorsport that included a record-breaking victory in the Mille Miglia road race in 1955.

Moss won the British Grand Prix in the same year while driving for Mercedes, the team with which Hamilton has won five of his six drivers' championships.

Hamilton forged what he describes as an "unusual" friendship with Moss and says he "truly grateful" to have shared some "special moments".

On his official Instagram page, Hamilton wrote: "Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend.

"I think it's important that we celebrate his incredible life and the great man he was. Saying goodbye is never easy and can be sad but he will always be here, in our memories and will always be such a huge part of British motorsports heritage.

"I certainly will miss our conversations. To be honest, it was such an unusual pairing, our friendship. Two people from massively different times and backgrounds but we clicked and ultimately found that the love for racing we both shared made us comrades.

"I am truly grateful to have had these special moments with him. Sending my prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace."