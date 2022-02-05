TVS Racing factory rider Jagan Kumar wins 10th Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, has sealed the 2021 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) in the Pro Stock category. TVS Racing factory rider Jagan Kumar won his 10th INMRC title at the end of nine races of the championship.

TVS Motor Company was also felicitated with the Manufacturer Championship, and the TVS Racing team won the Team Championship in the Pro Stock 165cc category.

Commenting on the performance, B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “It is a moment of pride for us at TVS Racing as we secured yet another successful stint at INMRC. The team’s consistent efforts during the challenging season gave us good results.”

The final round of the championship took place at Madras Motor Race Track, Irungattukottai on February 5, 2022.