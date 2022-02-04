F1: Haas becomes first team to unveil car for 2022 season

US-owned Haas on Friday became the first team to take the wraps off its 2022 Formula One car when it unveiled a digital rendering of its VF22 challenger, which it hopes will lift it off the back of the grid.

The car has been designed to Formula One's radically new rules, with revised aerodynamics aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing and 18-inch wheels.

Launching the new era of Formula 1 cars



Proudly presenting the #VF22 #HaasF1 #FWD2022 pic.twitter.com/JvK9YoJjbb — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 4, 2022

It will be raced by Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, and Russian Nikita Mazepin, whose father owns the team's title sponsor Uralkali, and will sport the same Russian-themed livery as last year.

The pair will both be going into their second Formula One seasons.

Haas, which sources its power units and other permitted parts from Ferrari, finished last in the overall standings in 2021 and was the only team to not score a point.

It has pinned its hopes of moving back up the grid on this season's rule change, having foregone development of the 2021 car to focus on this year's challenger.