Australia's Swann calls time on career before Olympics

Australia's Matthew Swann ended his international hockey career on Wednesday and said he had no regrets about making the decision before the Tokyo Olympics as he wanted to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

Swann's wife Roos is due to give birth on August 8 - the day of the Olympics closing ceremony - and with athletes required to quarantine for 14 days on their return to Australia, the 32-year-old has decided to put family first.

Indian women hockey players have become more tech-savvy, says mid-fielder Monika

The defender, who made his 'Kookaburras' debut in 2009, represented Australia 204 times and scored seven goals, winning an Olympic bronze medal, two Commonwealth Games gold medals and two World Cup titles.

"This was a decision that was made over the course of four-five months," Swann said in statement.

"With Roos and I having our first child, we were hoping that quarantining would change or maybe the situation and the state of COVID globally wouldn't be as dire as it is at the moment.

Tough time for India’s Olympic hopefuls

"It's sad but I'll be cheering the boys on and thinking about being there, but at the end of the day I've made a decision that I think is the right one for my family."

The Australian team will depart on Friday for a four-match series against New Zealand.

Australia is in Pool A of the Olympic tournament and faces host Japan in its opener on July 24.