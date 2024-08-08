Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play bronze medal match vs Spain after getting red card against Great Britain?

International Hockey Federation (FIH) disciplinary committee suspended Amit Rohidas, who received a red card in India’s quarterfinal hockey match against Great Britain, was suspended from playing in the Paris Olympic semifinal against Germany.

The Indian defender was sent off after the video umpire deemed he had hit a Will Calnan’s face with his stick intentionally.

Hockey India (HI) though has appealed against the decision, informed HI president Dilip Tirkey.

A suspension in hockey depends on the nature of the offence, unlike football where every red card leads to a one-game ban. A technical delegate hears the case after the match decides on an appropriate penalty.

“In deciding on the duration of any suspension, the Technical Delegate is limited to the remaining matches in the competition but, if the Technical Delegate decides that the appropriate penalty may or ought to include the imposition of a suspension that affects matches or should otherwise take effect beyond the conclusion of the competition, the Technical Delegate must, within 3 days of the decision being published,” the official rules for hockey at the Paris Olympics.

However, Rohidas can play in the bronze medal match against Spain as he was did not take part in the semifinals due to his one-match suspension.