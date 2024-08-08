Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement from wrestling after a exhausting experience at the ongoing Paris Olympics that saw her being disqualified from the tournament after making the final.

She was disqualified from Paris 2024 on Wednesday after she couldn’t make weight on the morning of her final in the women’s 50kg category.

Earlier, the 29-year-old had become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final in wrestling. Sakshi Malik, the only other woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal for India, had clinched a bronze medal at Rio 2016.

In a social media post on Thursday early morning, Vinesh wrote: “Mother wrestling, you’ve beaten me. Forgive me. My dreams are shattered. My courage is broken. I don’t have any more strength now.”

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many others reacted to Vinesh Phogat’s retirement announcement after her disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics via social media.

Former wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshee Malikkh

Wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia

विनेश आप हारी नही हराया गया हैं, हमारे लिए सदैव आप विजेता ही रहेगी आप भारत की बेटी के साथ साथ भारत का अभिमान भी हो 🫡😭 https://t.co/oRTCPWw6tj — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 8, 2024

Member of Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor