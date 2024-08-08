MagazineBuy Print

Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 ordeal: Reactions from Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and others

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many others reacted to Vinesh Phogat’s retirement announcement after her disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics via social media.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 07:39 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vinesh Phogat of India rduring Paris Olympics 2024.
Vinesh Phogat of India rduring Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Vinesh Phogat of India rduring Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement from wrestling after a exhausting experience at the ongoing Paris Olympics that saw her being disqualified from the tournament after making the final.

She was disqualified from Paris 2024 on Wednesday after she couldn’t make weight on the morning of her final in the women’s 50kg category.

Earlier, the 29-year-old had become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final in wrestling. Sakshi Malik, the only other woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal for India, had clinched a bronze medal at Rio 2016.

In a social media post on Thursday early morning, Vinesh wrote: “Mother wrestling, you’ve beaten me. Forgive me. My dreams are shattered. My courage is broken. I don’t have any more strength now.”

ALSO READ | Vinesh Phogat retires from wrestling, says she has no strength left after Paris Olympics ordeal

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many others reacted to Vinesh Phogat’s retirement announcement after her disqualification from Paris 2024 Olympics via social media.

Former wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshee Malikkh

Wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia

Member of Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
