Paris 2024: What happened the last time Indian men’s hockey team played in an Olympic bronze medal match?

As the Indian men’s hockey team lost to Germany 2-3 to qualify for the bronze medal match in Paris, here is all you need to know on what happened the last time the Indian team played in an Olympic bronze medal match.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 08:39 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh at the end of the men’s hockey semifinal match between India and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh at the end of the men’s hockey semifinal match between India and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
As the Indian men’s hockey team lost to Germany 2-3 to qualify for the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics, here is all you need to know on what happened the last time the Indian team played in an Olympic bronze medal match.

The Indian men’s hockey team overturned a 1-3 deficit to earn its first Olympic medal in 41 years with a 5-4 win over Germany in a high-octane bronze medal match in Tokyo. 

Timur Oruz put Germany ahead inside two minutes. India failed to clear a cross-shot from Timm Herzbruch, with Oruz forcing the ball over the goal-line.

India drew level in the second quarter courtesy of a fine finish from Simranjeet Singh, who effected a low back-hand that clipped the kicker of German goalie GK Stadler. However, Niklas Wellen put Germany in the lead again with a back-hand strike inside the right post from the left before Benedikt Furk made it 3-1.

Harmanpreet’s penalty corner drag-flick was only half saved by Stadler, with Hardik Singh firing the loose ball into the net. India made it 3-3 when he rattled home a low penalty corner drag-flick for his sixth goal of the competition.

The third quarter saw India score off a penalty corner and open play. Rupinder Pal Singh converted the penalty stroke before Gurjant Singh ran around the back of the German defence down the right and set up Simranjeet Singh, who slotted home to make it 5-3.

Lukas Windfeder then scored to drag his team to within one goal of India. However, India goalie P.R. Sreejesh - who had nine saves - stood tall under the bar to deny Germany an equaliser, eventually handing India a memorable win!

