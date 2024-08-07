PREVIEW

After its heart-break 2-3 loss against reigning World Champions Germany in a thrilling semifinal that went down to the wire, the Indian men’s hockey team will shift its focus on Spain against whom it will vie for the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Spain, meanwhile, had lost to the Netherlands 0-4 in the semifinal after registering a mega upset win against Belgium in the quarterfinal.

“We are extremely disappointed that our dream of playing in the Olympic Games Final has not been realized. The team gave their absolute best, and I am proud of how we played. At no point did we give up; we fought valiantly until the last second,” said captain Harmanpreet Singh after the defeat.

The disappointment of not being able to ‘change the colour of the medal’ - a desire the team eloquently spoke of since they returned with a bronze from the Tokyo Olympics - was evident. “It won’t be easy to forget this loss. We came really close and it was everyone’s dream to change the colour of the medal this time. But now, we shift our focus to the bronze medal game. We have another chance at creating history by winning back-to-back medals,” added Harmanpreet.

Speaking about Spain, against whom India has won four times and lost a game in the last five encounters together, Hardik Singh said, “They are a very good opponent and surely riding on good confidence from their victory against Belgium in the quarterfinal. They are familiar opponents for us and we look forward to returning home with a medal on our neck.”

Head-to-head record (Last five matches)

When was the last time India faced Spain at the Olympic Games?

Rupinder Pal Singh and Simranjeet Singh scored three goals between them as India beat Spain 3-0 in a men’s encounter at the Tokyo Olympics group stage match.

When is India vs Spain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 bronze medal match?

The India vs Spain bronze medal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 8th August, Thursday from 5:30 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

Where to watch India vs Spain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 bronze medal match?

The Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match between India vs Spain will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.

