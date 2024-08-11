MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia edges Belgium to clinch bronze in women’s basketball

Australia, which had not won a medal in women’s basketball since its bronze at the London Games, narrowly outscored Belgium in the first half, leading by only one point midway through the game.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 17:18 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia celebrates victory during the Women’s Bronze Medal game against Belgium in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Australia celebrates victory during the Women’s Bronze Medal game against Belgium in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Australia celebrates victory during the Women’s Bronze Medal game against Belgium in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia edged Belgium 85-81 in the women’s basketball bronze medal game on Sunday at the Paris Games, returning to the Olympic podium for the first time since 2012.

Australia, which had not won a medal in women’s basketball since its bronze at the London Games, narrowly outscored Belgium in the first half, leading by only one point midway through the game.

Belgium began to dominate in the third quarter, recording three more points than Australia and taking a one-point lead going into the final quarter.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Sprinter Mulamba provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance

With the lead changing hands 15 times throughout the game, Australia pushed through in the fourth quarter, outscoring Belgium 26-19 to secure the medal. Ezi Magbegor of Australia had a 30-point game and recorded 13 rebounds and three assists.

The United States will seek its eighth consecutive Olympic title when it faces France in the gold medal match later on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Australia /

Belgium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia edges Belgium to clinch bronze in women’s basketball
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: US men’s water polo team wins first medal since 2008 by knocking off Hungary for bronze
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA in women’s basketball final; China leads Medal Tally with 40 gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhutan’s marathon runner, Lhamo gets standing ovation for last-place finish
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Kiyooka and Tazhudinov win freestyle golds in wrestling
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia edges Belgium to clinch bronze in women’s basketball
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: US men’s water polo team wins first medal since 2008 by knocking off Hungary for bronze
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhutan’s marathon runner, Lhamo gets standing ovation for last-place finish
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Kiyooka and Tazhudinov win freestyle golds in wrestling
    Reuters
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: Making excuses is where India will win gold medals every single time
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia edges Belgium to clinch bronze in women’s basketball
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: US men’s water polo team wins first medal since 2008 by knocking off Hungary for bronze
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA in women’s basketball final; China leads Medal Tally with 40 gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhutan’s marathon runner, Lhamo gets standing ovation for last-place finish
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Kiyooka and Tazhudinov win freestyle golds in wrestling
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment