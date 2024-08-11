Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia edges Belgium to clinch bronze in women’s basketball

Australia edged Belgium 85-81 in the women’s basketball bronze medal game on Sunday at the Paris Games, returning to the Olympic podium for the first time since 2012.
Australia, which had not won a medal in women’s basketball since its bronze at the London Games, narrowly outscored Belgium in the first half, leading by only one point midway through the game.
Belgium began to dominate in the third quarter, recording three more points than Australia and taking a one-point lead going into the final quarter.
ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Sprinter Mulamba provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance
With the lead changing hands 15 times throughout the game, Australia pushed through in the fourth quarter, outscoring Belgium 26-19 to secure the medal. Ezi Magbegor of Australia had a 30-point game and recorded 13 rebounds and three assists.
The United States will seek its eighth consecutive Olympic title when it faces France in the gold medal match later on Sunday.
