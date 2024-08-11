Paris Olympics 2024: Kiyooka and Tazhudinov win freestyle golds in wrestling

Kotaro Kiyooka of Japan won the men’s 65kg freestyle gold, while Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili took silver at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Sebastian Rivera of Puerto Rico and Albania’s Islam Dudaev took bronze.
Paris Olympics - Arshad Nadeem, who won Pakistan's first gold medal in 40 years, returns home to hero's welcome
Bahrain’s Akhmed Tazhudinov won the 97kg gold, leaving Georgia’s Givi Matcharashvili with the silver.
Magomedkhan Magomedov of Azerbaijan and Iran’s Amirali Azarpira took bronze.
