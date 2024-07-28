MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: France investigates death threats sent to Israeli athletes

Anti-cybercrime officers are also investigating the release of athletes’ personal data on social networks on Friday and seeking to have it removed, prosecutors said in a statement.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 22:04 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Israel’s contingent in Paris Olympics 2024.
Israel’s contingent in Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Israel’s contingent in Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

French police have opened an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympic Games, the Paris’ prosecutors office said on Sunday.

Anti-cybercrime officers are also investigating the release of athletes’ personal data on social networks on Friday and seeking to have it removed, prosecutors said in a statement.

In a statement on Thursday, Israel’s National Cyber Directorate said that after an investigation it had come to the conclusion that Iranian hackers were creating social media channels to publish personal information about members of the Israeli delegation and send them threatening messages.

On the same day, Israel’s foreign minister warned his French counterpart of a potential Iranian-backed plot to target Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympic Games.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday: “Terrorist acts have no place in the principles of resistance groups; lies and deceit cannot switch the roles of the plaintiff and the accused.”

Israeli athletes at the Games are being escorted to and from events by elite tactical units and given 24-hour protection throughout the Olympics, officials say. Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, is helping with security.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: India women’s archery team loses 0-6 to Netherlands in quarterfinals

“Total support for the measures that are being taken by the French authorities,” an Israeli diplomatic source said. “This sends an important message to individuals and organizations attempting to threaten athletes,” the source added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Israel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal beats Fucsovics to set up second-round clash against Djokovic
    Reuters
  2. SL vs IND LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: SL falters to 161/9 after Bishnoi picks three; Play stopped due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: France investigates death threats sent to Israeli athletes
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 2, Live Medals Tally: Manu Bhaker opens India’s account with bronze; South Korea surpasses Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: France investigates death threats sent to Israeli athletes
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal beats Fucsovics to set up second-round clash against Djokovic
    Reuters
  3. Mithali Raj, Mansukh Mandaviya and others react as Manu Bhaker wins first Olympic medal at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: When Paris Olympics bronze medallist Manu Bhaker played national anthem on violin
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton highlights: HS Prannoy beats Fabian Roth 21-18, 21-12 in opening match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal beats Fucsovics to set up second-round clash against Djokovic
    Reuters
  2. SL vs IND LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: SL falters to 161/9 after Bishnoi picks three; Play stopped due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: France investigates death threats sent to Israeli athletes
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 2, Live Medals Tally: Manu Bhaker opens India’s account with bronze; South Korea surpasses Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment