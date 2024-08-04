Hockey India (HI) on Sunday officially lodged an appeal over concerns about the quality of umpiring and decision making in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024 (Men’s tournament).

“The complaint focuses on a critical match between India and Great Britain, where several inconsistencies in officiating potentially influenced the game’s outcome,” the governing body’s statement said.

A particular point of contention during the match was the red card handed to Amit Rohidas in the second quarter. The defender was sent off after the video umpire deemed he had hit a British player’s face with his stick intentionally.

HI also highlighted the fact that Great Britain’s goalkeeper was being coached during the shootout, which India won 4-2.

The three key issues highlighted in the appeal were, “Inconsistent video umpire reviews, particularly regarding the red card decision for an Indian player, which has eroded trust in the video review system; Coaching of a goalkeeper from behind the goalpost during the shoot-out; Use of a video tablet by a goalkeeper during the shoot-out.”

“These incidents have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches,” the statement said.

The hearing of the appeal is expected to take place later on Sunday, and will decide if Rohidas will feature in the semifinal.