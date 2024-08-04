MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics: Sreejesh was India’s saviour vs Great Britain, Rohidas’ red card uncalled for, says Dilip Tirkey

Sreejesh rose to the occasion in holding Britain to 1-1 until full time after the Harmanpreet Singh-led side was reduced to 10 men and held his nerves to help India defeat GB 4-2 in the shoot-out.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 18:18 IST

PTI

Former captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey called veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a god for his heroic saves in the all-important quarterfinal clash against Great Britain at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Sreejesh rose to the occasion in holding Britain to 1-1 until full time after the Harmanpreet Singh-led side was reduced to 10 men and held his nerves to help India defeat GB 4-2 in the shoot-out.

India was a man down as Amit Rohidas was handed a red card for raising his stick against a British player in the first quarter, Tirkey felt that it was uncalled for.

“The umpire should have kept in mind that Amit Rohidas did not hit intentionally. I think he received a red card only for this match and he will be able to play in the next match. My best wishes to the team as the next match is very important for us,” Tirkey told PTI in an exclusive interview.

This is India’s second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games.

Down by a man, it was India which took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Once Rohidas, a key defender and India’s first rusher was given the controversial marching order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

