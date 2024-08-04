Paris Olympics: Sreejesh was India’s saviour vs Great Britain, Rohidas’ red card uncalled for, says Dilip Tirkey

Former captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey called veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a god for his heroic saves in the all-important quarterfinal clash against Great Britain at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Sreejesh rose to the occasion in holding Britain to 1-1 until full time after the Harmanpreet Singh-led side was reduced to 10 men and held his nerves to help India defeat GB 4-2 in the shoot-out.

India was a man down as Amit Rohidas was handed a red card for raising his stick against a British player in the first quarter, Tirkey felt that it was uncalled for.

“The umpire should have kept in mind that Amit Rohidas did not hit intentionally. I think he received a red card only for this match and he will be able to play in the next match. My best wishes to the team as the next match is very important for us,” Tirkey told PTI in an exclusive interview.

This is India’s second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games.

Down by a man, it was India which took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Once Rohidas, a key defender and India’s first rusher was given the controversial marching order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.