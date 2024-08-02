MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Swiatek beats Schmiedlova for consolation bronze

The five-time Grand Slam champion had been a strong favourite for gold but suffered a shock semifinal defeat by China’s Zheng Qinwen on Thursday.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 20:39 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning her match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning her match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning her match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland’s Iga Swiatek earned the consolation of an Olympic bronze medal as she outclassed Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-1 at Roland Garros on Friday.

By doing so she became the first Polish player to win an Olympic medal in tennis.

The five-time Grand Slam champion had been a strong favourite for gold but suffered a shock semifinal defeat by China’s Zheng Qinwen on Thursday.

The final between Zheng and Croatia’s Donna Vekic takes place on Saturday.

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 152/5 (31); Axar, KL Rahul at crease in 231-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Dhiraj, Ankita lose Archery Bronze medal match; India beats Australia 3-2 in Hockey; Lakshya in action soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Swiatek beats Schmiedlova for consolation bronze
    Reuters
  4. Badminton Live, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7 — Aug 2 updates: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen men’s quarterfinal to start at 9:10 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. India beats Australia 3-2 in Men’s Hockey at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Swiatek beats Schmiedlova for consolation bronze
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Dhiraj-Ankita loses archery mixed team bronze-medal match 6-2 to USA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Equestrian: Britain wins team jumping gold ahead of US and France
    Reuters
  4. Badminton Live, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7 — Aug 2 updates: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen men’s quarterfinal to start at 9:10 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Khelif’s Olympic participation decried in letter from her next opponent Hamori’s boxing federation
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 152/5 (31); Axar, KL Rahul at crease in 231-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Dhiraj, Ankita lose Archery Bronze medal match; India beats Australia 3-2 in Hockey; Lakshya in action soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Swiatek beats Schmiedlova for consolation bronze
    Reuters
  4. Badminton Live, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7 — Aug 2 updates: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen men’s quarterfinal to start at 9:10 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. India beats Australia 3-2 in Men’s Hockey at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment