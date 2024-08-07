Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou defended his long jump gold medal with a 8.48 jump at the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Stade de France on Tuesday.
Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock bagged silver with a 8.36m jump, finishing ahead of 19-year-old Italian Mattia Furlani who jumped 8.34 metres.
More to follow..
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Tentoglou defends gold medal in men’s long jump
- Paris 2024: Vinesh Phogat to fight for gold medal after pulling off biggest upset by an Indian at the Olympics
- Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh urges India to fight for medal after semifinal loss to Germany
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Gabby Thomas speeds to victory in women’s 200m final
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat enters wrestling gold medal match; India falls to Germany in hockey semifinal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE