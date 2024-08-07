MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Tentoglou defends gold medal in men’s long jump

Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock bagged silver with a 8.36m jump, finishing ahead of 19-year-old Italian Mattia Furlani who jumped 8.34 metres.

Published : Aug 07, 2024

Team Sportstar
Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, competes during the men's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, competes during the men's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader
infoIcon

Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, competes during the men's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader

