Neeraj Chopra at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Real-time updates of his throws at Olympic Games

Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra looks to start the 2024 Olympics on a high as he competes at the State de France in Paris, France, on Thursday.
Neeraj, had thrown 87.58m at the last edition of the Games in Tokyo, winning the first gold medal in track-and-field for his country, three years ago.
LIST OF ALL THROWS BY NEERAJ CHOPRA:
- First throw: Foul (Though Neeraj threw over 86 metres, his feet had crossed the line, leading to a red flag)
- Second throw: 89.45m (Neeraj throw’s his season-best, moves to silver medal position)
- Third throw: Foul
