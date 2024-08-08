MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh retires on a high after India wins consecutive hockey bronze medals since 1972

PR Sreejesh, the goalkeeper of the Indian field hockey team retired on a high after India won the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Thursday. 

Published : Aug 08, 2024 19:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of Team India acknowledges the crowd following India’s bronze medal match against Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of Team India acknowledges the crowd following India’s bronze medal match against Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of Team India acknowledges the crowd following India’s bronze medal match against Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PR Sreejesh, the goalkeeper of the Indian field hockey team retired on a high after India won the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Thursday.

The 36-year-old had already announced that this Games would be his last but the bronze medal, two in a row for him and India, would make his stint all the more remarkable.

“As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India’s honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Sreejesh wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, before the match against Spain.

“Today, I play my last match for India. Every save, every dive, every roar of the crowd will forever echo in my soul. Thank you, India, for believing in me, for standing by me. This is not the end, but the beginning of cherished memories. Forever a custodian of dreams. Jai Hind,” he added.

Sreejesh made his debut for the senior team in 2006 at the South Asian Games and has been a regular in the team since 2011. He was crucial in India’s gold medal win at the 2014 Asian Games and also at the India’s historic Tokyo Olympics campaign, where India won its first hockey medal at the Olympics after 50 years.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

PR Sreejesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Vinesh’s hopes for joint-silver on the line
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh retires on a high after India wins consecutive hockey bronze medals since 1972
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Allyson Felix and Jessica Fox elected to IOC athletes’ commission
    Reuters
  4. India wins hockey bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics, beats Spain 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 2-1 ESP, India wins back-to back bronze medal- match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Allyson Felix and Jessica Fox elected to IOC athletes’ commission
    Reuters
  2. India wins hockey bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics, beats Spain 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh retires on a high after India wins consecutive hockey bronze medals since 1972
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of India men’s hockey Olympic medals; India wins 13th Summer Games medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team wins consecutive Olympic Games medals for first time since 1972
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Indian wrestler’s appeal expected soon; Vinesh’s hopes for joint-silver on the line
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: PR Sreejesh retires on a high after India wins consecutive hockey bronze medals since 1972
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Allyson Felix and Jessica Fox elected to IOC athletes’ commission
    Reuters
  4. India wins hockey bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics, beats Spain 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Spain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey bronze medal match: IND 2-1 ESP, India wins back-to back bronze medal- match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment