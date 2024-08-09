Paris 2024 Olympics: Who was the last medallist for Pakistan in Olympic Games?

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal in the men’s Javelin Throw final at the Paris 2024 Olympics when he threw a massive 92.97m at the State de France on Thursday.

Pakistan has now won 11 medals at the Olympics so far, which comprise four gold, three silver and four bronze medals. Its last medal came at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, through its field hockey team.

Interestingly, all of Pakistan’s gold medals had come through field hockey Nadeem became the first individual gold medallist from his country.

Overall, Pakistan has only three individual medallists, in athletics, wrestling and boxing, with wrestler Muhammad Bashir winning the bronze medal in 1960, boxer Hussain Shah winning bronze at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and Nadeem winning the third this time in France.

PAKISTAN’S MEDAL TALLY AT OLYMPIC GAMES:

Gold: 4 (Field hockey x 3, Javelin throw)

Silver: 3 (Field hockey x 3)

Bronze: 3 (Field hockey x 1, Wrestling, Boxing)

INDIVIDUAL MEDALLISTS FOR PAKISTAN

Gold -- Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw -- 2024 Paris Olympics

Bronze -- Muhammad Bashir, Wrestling -- 1960 Rome Olympics

Bronze -- Hussain Shah, Boxing -- 1988 Seoul Olympics

