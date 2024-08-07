Paris Olympics 2024: Australia says member of men’s hockey team arrested

A player on the Australian men’s hockey team was arrested in Paris and is being held in custody, the Australian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday, after reports in French media said he had been detained in possession of cocaine.

The committee said no charges had been laid against the member of the team, whose identity was not disclosed. It did not disclose the reason for the arrest which took place on Tuesday.

“The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member,” the committee said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Have appealed to UWW to reverse decision on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification, says WFI chief Sanjay Singh

There were no immediate comments from the Paris police and the International Hockey Federation, the sport’s global governing body.

French media reported that a member of the Australian hockey team was arrested as he was purchasing cocaine in the ninth arrondissement of Paris.

The Australian men’s team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament with a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands on Sunday.