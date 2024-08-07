MagazineBuy Print

Manu Bhaker to take 3-month break from training; focus on mental and physical recovery, says coach Jaspal Rana

The 22-year-old Bhaker won a bronze each in the women’s 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event to script Olympic history for the country.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 15:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will not be training for the next three months but will focus on mental and physical training along with yoga, her coach, Jaspal Rana, has said.

“For three months she will stop training. But she will continue her mental and physical training — yoga, for example — she will not train in shooting,” Rana told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview in Delhi after returning from Paris on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Bhaker won a bronze each in the women’s 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events, where she paired with Sarabjot Singh to script Olympic history for India. The star pistol shooter arrived home on Wednesday after becoming the first Indian in the post-Independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

