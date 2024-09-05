MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Lucas Sithole, Donald Ramphadi secure Africa’s first wheelchair tennis medal

Ramphadi and Sithole overcame Brazilians Leandro Pena and Ymanitu Silva 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 in the bronze medal match to take South Africa’s medal tally to four.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 09:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lucas Sithole and Donald Ramphadi of South Africa celebrate after winning the Paris 2024 Paralympics wheelchair tennis quad doubles bronze medal match against Leandro Pena and Ymanitu Silva of Brazil
Lucas Sithole and Donald Ramphadi of South Africa celebrate after winning the Paris 2024 Paralympics wheelchair tennis quad doubles bronze medal match against Leandro Pena and Ymanitu Silva of Brazil | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lucas Sithole and Donald Ramphadi of South Africa celebrate after winning the Paris 2024 Paralympics wheelchair tennis quad doubles bronze medal match against Leandro Pena and Ymanitu Silva of Brazil | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South African duo Lucas Sithole and Donald Ramphadi secured Africa’s first wheelchair tennis medal after clinching bronze in the quad doubles at the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Wednesday.

Following a tense tiebreak, Ramphadi and Sithole overcame Brazilians Leandro Pena and Ymanitu Silva 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 in the bronze medal match to take South Africa’s medal tally to four.

Dutch duo Niels Vink and Sam Schroder won the gold medal match after defeating Britain’s Andy Lapthorne and Greg Slade 6-1 6-1.

Ramphadi, 31, who developed brittle bone disease at 12, won the French Open doubles last year with Lapthorne and was a finalist in doubles at the last two editions of the Australian Open.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Paralympics: China shines in powerlifting as Guo Lingling betters own world record

“This venue is something special. Last year I won my first Grand Slam here on my birthday, and now I have a Paralympic bronze medal. For me, to be here and winning a medal is crazy – I am just going to enjoy the moment,” Ramphadi said.

Sithole, 37, who lost his legs in a train accident at age 12, won the US Open singles in 2013 and the Australian Open doubles three years later.

“It is our first big medal playing together and we’re very happy to write history,” Sithole said.

“I was so happy to play with Donald today. He brought his A-game, even though he was nervous and made double faults – he owes me a whiskey... We were here to win today, not just represent,” he added.

