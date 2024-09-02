Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sumit Antil defends gold medal in men’s javelin throw F64 with 70.59m, betters his own Paralympic Record

Sumit Antil defended his gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F64 category at Paris Paralympics with a throw of 70.59m, bettering his own Paralympic Games record, at the Stade de France in Paris on Monday.
The two other Indians in the field, Sandeep (62.80m) and Sandip Sanjay Sargar (58.03m), finished fourth and seventh, respectively.
Sumit began with a throw of 69.11m to break his own Paralympic Games record of 68.55m from Tokyo 2020. He bettered the mark again with an attempt of 70.59m in the next round.
AS IT HAPPENED | Sumit Antil breaks own Paralympic Record to defend gold medal in Paris
His remaining four attempts were 66.66m, a foul, 69.04m and 66.57m.
Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku clinched the silver medal with a throw of 67.03m, setting a new World Record in the F44 category.
Australia’s Michal Buran took the bronze medal with 64.89m.
Sumit’s gold medal took India’s tally at the ongoing edition to 14 medals - three gold, five silver and six bronze medals.
