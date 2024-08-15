MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Paralympics: Andhra duo Arshad and Narayana gear up for 2024 Games

Two Andhra athletes - cyclist Arshad Shaikh and rower K. Narayana - will be representing India in the Paris Paralympics later this month.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 13:10 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Cyclist Arshad Shaikh and rower K. Narayana.
Cyclist Arshad Shaikh and rower K. Narayana.
infoIcon

Cyclist Arshad Shaikh and rower K. Narayana.

Two Andhra athletes - cyclist Arshad Shaikh and rower K. Narayana - will be representing India in the Paris Paralympics later this month.

Arshad will make his Paralympic debut in para cycling, having secured his quota by winning a silver in the men’s elite individual time trial C2 category in the Asian Road Para cycling championship. He also won a gold in the C2 category 15 km scratch final in the Asian Track Cycling Championship.

Narayana, a former Indian Army soldier, lost his left leg below the knee due to a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir. He has shown a lot of resilience and skill, winning a silver medal in the PR3 mixed doubles sculls alongside Anita at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

The rower said he owed a lot to the Army authorities for their support, especially to Col. Gaurav Datta, for introducing him to Para Games in 2016.

“Initially, I was into athletics (javelin) for two years before taking up rowing. My first international medal in the 2019 Poland championship gave me a lot of confidence and made me reset my goals,” said the soft-spoken rower from Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh.

“We are incredibly proud of our athletes and their achievements. The addition of three new sports to our Paralympic roster highlights the increasing depth and talent within our Paralympic community. We are confident that our athletes will continue to inspire and excel on the world stage,” Devendra Jhajharia, President of Paralympic Committee of India, said in a statement.

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Devendra Jhajharia /

Paralympic Committee of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui go under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sreeja Akula satisfied with Paris Olympics singles campaign, rues team event quarterfinal defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ashok Shinde: The architect of Puneri Paltan’s Pro Kabaddi revolution 
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. There weren’t many like Vinesh Phogat, and there won’t be many like her
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. From Sreejesh’s No. 16 to Maradona’s No. 10, instances of teams retiring jerseys to honour legends
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Paris Paralympics 2024

  1. Paris Paralympics: Andhra duo Arshad and Narayana gear up for 2024 Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Paris Paralympics: India aiming to win more than 25 medals, says PCI chief Jhajharia
    PTI
  3. Paralympics 2024: First Afghan woman to compete internationally after Taliban takeover seeks gold in Paris
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui go under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sreeja Akula satisfied with Paris Olympics singles campaign, rues team event quarterfinal defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ashok Shinde: The architect of Puneri Paltan’s Pro Kabaddi revolution 
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. There weren’t many like Vinesh Phogat, and there won’t be many like her
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. From Sreejesh’s No. 16 to Maradona’s No. 10, instances of teams retiring jerseys to honour legends
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment