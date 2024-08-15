Paris Paralympics: Andhra duo Arshad and Narayana gear up for 2024 Games

Two Andhra athletes - cyclist Arshad Shaikh and rower K. Narayana - will be representing India in the Paris Paralympics later this month.

Arshad will make his Paralympic debut in para cycling, having secured his quota by winning a silver in the men’s elite individual time trial C2 category in the Asian Road Para cycling championship. He also won a gold in the C2 category 15 km scratch final in the Asian Track Cycling Championship.

Narayana, a former Indian Army soldier, lost his left leg below the knee due to a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir. He has shown a lot of resilience and skill, winning a silver medal in the PR3 mixed doubles sculls alongside Anita at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

The rower said he owed a lot to the Army authorities for their support, especially to Col. Gaurav Datta, for introducing him to Para Games in 2016.

“Initially, I was into athletics (javelin) for two years before taking up rowing. My first international medal in the 2019 Poland championship gave me a lot of confidence and made me reset my goals,” said the soft-spoken rower from Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh.

“We are incredibly proud of our athletes and their achievements. The addition of three new sports to our Paralympic roster highlights the increasing depth and talent within our Paralympic community. We are confident that our athletes will continue to inspire and excel on the world stage,” Devendra Jhajharia, President of Paralympic Committee of India, said in a statement.