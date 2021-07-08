Home FAQ Why do Olympians bite their medals? In ancient times, the malpractice of mixing other metals with gold was prevalent. This is why merchants used to bite into the yellow metal before purchasing it to check its purity. Team Sportstar Kolkata 08 July, 2021 20:50 IST Men's 4x100m relay gold medalist Usain Bolt of Jamaica bites his medal during Rio 2016. - Reuters Team Sportstar Kolkata 08 July, 2021 20:50 IST Olympians have often been snapped, biting their medals after the victory ceremony. Ever wonder what is the significance behind such a move?HistoryTo understand this tradition, it is important to delve into history. When the Olympic Games were first played in ancient Greece, only one participant would be honoured as the ultimate champion. After the Olympics was revived by Pierre de Coubertin in 1894, Athens 1896 saw participants being awarded silver and bronze medals for the first time.READ | What do the Olympic rings signify? The quadrennial showpiece used to award pure gold medals to its participants until the 1912 Stockholm Games, after which the practice was stopped due to the outbreak of the First World War.Nowadays, gold medals are mostly made of gold-plated silver.SignificanceIn ancient times, the malpractice of mixing other metals with gold was prevalent. This is why merchants used to bite into the yellow metal before purchasing it to check its purity. ALSO READ | What is the Olympic Oath and what does it signify? Gold, being a malleable metal, would be left with teeth marks. On the other hand, chipped teeth or scratch marks would immediately indicate forgery.Athletes, however, do it just to conform to tradition or because of incessant requests from photographers. The biting of medals has no significance from a sporting perspective. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :