British world No.1 Amber Hill out of Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 "There are no words to describe how I'm feeling right now," said the 23-year-old Amber Hill, who was a finalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Reuters 21 July, 2021 18:33 IST "After five years of training and preparation, I'm absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive COVID-19 test," the top-ranked Hill added. - Getty Images Reuters 21 July, 2021 18:33 IST Great Britain's world number one shooter Amber Hill withdrew from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday after she tested positive for COVID-19 before departure, Team GB said in a statement.Hill, who was due to compete in Olympic Skeet, said she was devastated."There are no words to describe how I'm feeling right now," said the 23-year-old, who was a finalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.RELATED | Tokyo 2020: Elavenil Valarivan one of the strongest medal contenders- Narang "After five years of training and preparation, I'm absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive coronavirus test, meaning I've had to withdraw from Team GB's shooting team."I will be back from this, but right now I need some time to reflect and take in what has happened."Team GB said no replacement would be selected.Hill, a silver medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was the most experienced athlete on the British shooting team.