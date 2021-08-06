Sjoerd Marijne: This was my last match with Indian women's hockey team

Sjoerd Marijne's contract with the Indian women's hockey team has ended. His team finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. India lost 4-3 to Great Britain (GB) in the bronze medal match, missing out on its first ever Olympic medal.

"This was my last match with the Indian women's hockey team," Marijne said after the match.

Marijne was appointed coach of the Indian women’s national team in February 2017.

The women's team was ninth in the world when the tournament began, slipped to 12th after losses in the first three matches, but rose to seventh after a spirited run to the semis where it lost to Argentina.

Under his stewardship, the Indian women finished with silver medals at the 2018 Women's Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games in Jakarta.

In 2019, under the Dutchman’s guidance, the Indian women qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after beating the USA 6-5 over two legs at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.