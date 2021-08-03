Tokyo 2020, IND vs BEL Hockey men's semifinal LIVE: India faces Belgium

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Indian men's hockey team's Tokyo 2020 semifinal game against Belgium. This is Dominic Richard taking you through the action as it unfurls at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Bir Bahadur Chettri, a goalkeeper in the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal-winning side, is thrilled after the Indian men's hockey team ended a 41-year wait to make it to the medal round in Tokyo on Sunday. He said the unity and cohesiveness among the current Indian players reminded him of his own 1980 Olympic side.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Handling the immense burden of expectations would perhaps be the key when the Indian men's hockey team takes on world champion Belgium, aiming to secure a place in the Olympic finals and with it, a medal for the first time in 41 years in Tokyo on Tuesday.

With 11 Olympic medals, eight of them gold, in its kitty, India has a rich history at the Games and the Manpreet Singh-led hockey team is on course to resurrect that glorious past.

The Indians achieved the semifinal slot by beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday, and are now within touching distance of a medal. India's last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back at the 1980 Moscow Games but there were no semifinals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event.

For a country that gave the world stalwarts like Major Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Senior among others, it has been painful to watch the hockey teams' Olympic debacles a few years ago. The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was at the 1972 Munich Games where it lost 0-2 to arch-rival Pakistan.

The Graham Reid-coached current side knows very well that another good outing against Belgium on Tuesday would etch its name in the history books no matter the colour of the final medal.

The Indians are on a four-match winning streak after the 1-7 drubbing against Australia in their second pool A match and come Tuesday, Manpreet and his teammates would look to continue the momentum.

But it would be easier said than done as in Belgium, India faces a tough opponent, which has improved leaps and bounds in the last few years. Besides being the current world champion and World No.2 side, Belgium is also the reigning European champion.

Going by rankings, however, there is hardly anything to separate the two sides as India is currently ranked third in the world. The recent head-to-head record also favours India.

The Indians and the Red Lions played each other three times in 2019 during their tour of the European nation and the Asian side came out victorious in all the matches. India had defeated Belgium 2-0, 3-1 and 5-1 back then.

In the most recent outing in March this year, India beat Belgium 3-2. In fact, in their last five matches against Belgium, the Indians have registered four wins. However, the last time both the sides met each other in the Olympics, Belgium came out 3-1 winner in Rio.

While India finished second in Pool A behind Australia, Belgium was Pool B topper with four wins and a draw. Despite having an upperhand over Belgium in their recent ties, come Tuesday the Indians would need to be at the top of their game to edge past the Red Lions.

India captain Manpreet Singh has already cautioned his teammates after the quarterfinal win, saying the "business hasn't finished yet. We are so happy because after a long time we are reaching a semifinal. But still we have two more games so we need to focus, we need to have our feet on the ground."

FULL SQUADS: India - P.R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Simranjeet Singh. Belgium - Simon Gougnard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Antoine Kina, Gauthier Boccard, Vincent Vanasch, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Arthur De Sloover, Cedric Charlier, Loick Luypaert, Augustin Meurmans, Alexander Hendrickx, Florent van Aubel, John-John Dohmen, Sébastien Dockier, Arthur Van Doren, Thomas Briels, Felix Denayer.

