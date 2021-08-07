Jeev Milkha Singh thanks Neeraj Chopra for dedication to his late father

After winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra dedicated his victory to Milkha Singh and P. T. Usha, both of whom had finished fourth in Athletics at the Games in the past.

The late Milkha Singh had finished fourth in the 400m race at the 1960 Rome Olympics and missed a bronze by a tenth of a second, while P. T. Usha came up with a similar finish in the 400m hurdles at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Not only did you win us a first-ever athletics gold medal in the #OlympicGames, you even dedicated it to my father.



The Milkha family is eternally grateful for this honour. pic.twitter.com/0gxgF8mmNQ — Jeev Milkha Singh (@JeevMilkhaSingh) August 7, 2021

Milkha's son Jeev has now thanked Neeraj, who is the first Athletics medallist for independent India, for the special dedication to his father.

"Not only did you win us a first-ever athletics gold medal in the Olympic Games, you even dedicated it to my father. The Milkha family is eternally grateful for his honour," Jeev Milkha Singh said in a tweet.

Jeev is an Indian professional golfer who became the first player from the country to join the European Tour in 1998. He is also the nation's first star to break into the top-100 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Meanwhile, track athlete Norman Pritchard had won silver medals for India in both the 200m and 200m hurdles events at the 1900 Paris Games.