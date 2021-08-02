Tokyo Olympics India at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 11 LIVE Scores, Updates: Dutee Chand fails to qualify for the women's 200m semifinals Tokyo Olympics, Day 11 Live: Catch the live updates of athletics - women's 200m, women's discus throw final, IND vs AUS women's hockey, men's 50m 3 positions rifle shooting and equestrian from Sportstar. Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 02 August, 2021 07:37 IST FILE PHOTO: India sprinter Dutee Chand practising at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 02 August, 2021 07:37 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Indian athletes in action on Day 11 of the 2020 Olympic Games. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through all the events as they unfold in Tokyo.LIVE COMMENTARYAthletics - Women's 200m- Dutee finishes last (7/7) in Heat 4 in 23.85 seconds. Namibia's Christine Mboma takes the top spot in a personal best (PB) time of 22.11s, going past Gabrielle (22.20s). Besides Mboma and Gabrielle, World No. 44 Aminatou Seyni (NIG) qualifies for the semifinals.- Dutee to start from Lane 7. The fastest woman on earth (in 200m), Gabrielle "Wonder Woman" Thomas of the US on Lane 2.INDIANS IN ACTIONAfter a year-long delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics finally got underway on July 23. India sent its largest-ever contingent to the Games - 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women).Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 2 so that you can stay up to speed!Athletics – Women’s 200m – Dutee Chand – 7:24 AM ISTAthletics – Women’s discus throw final – Kamalpreet Kaur – 4:30 PM ISTHockey – Women’s QF – India vs Australia – 8:30 AM ISTEquestrian – Fouaad Mirza – 2nd inspection – 6:00 AM IST, Show jumping – 1:30 PM IST, Individual Eventing Medal Event – 5:15 PM ISTShooting – Men’s 50m rifle three positions – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput – 8:00 AM ISTFREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)When will Indian athletes play at the Tokyo Olympics? Events of Indian interest at Tokyo 2020 will begin at 7:24 AM IST on August 2, 2021.Where to watch Indian events at Tokyo Olympics?The Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Tokyo Olympics live in India.Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will telecast events with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will have English commentary.Live streaming of the events will be available on the SonyLIV and JioTV apps.