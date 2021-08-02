India at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 11 LIVE Scores, Updates: Dutee Chand fails to qualify for the women's 200m semifinals

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Indian athletes in action on Day 11 of the 2020 Olympic Games. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through all the events as they unfold in Tokyo.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Athletics - Women's 200m

- Dutee finishes last (7/7) in Heat 4 in 23.85 seconds. Namibia's Christine Mboma takes the top spot in a personal best (PB) time of 22.11s, going past Gabrielle (22.20s). Besides Mboma and Gabrielle, World No. 44 Aminatou Seyni (NIG) qualifies for the semifinals.

- Dutee to start from Lane 7. The fastest woman on earth (in 200m), Gabrielle "Wonder Woman" Thomas of the US on Lane 2.

INDIANS IN ACTION

After a year-long delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics finally got underway on July 23. India sent its largest-ever contingent to the Games - 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women).

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 2 so that you can stay up to speed!

Athletics – Women’s 200m – Dutee Chand – 7:24 AM IST

Athletics – Women’s discus throw final – Kamalpreet Kaur – 4:30 PM IST

Hockey – Women’s QF – India vs Australia – 8:30 AM IST

Equestrian – Fouaad Mirza – 2nd inspection – 6:00 AM IST, Show jumping – 1:30 PM IST, Individual Eventing Medal Event – 5:15 PM IST

Shooting – Men’s 50m rifle three positions – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput – 8:00 AM IST

