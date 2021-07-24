Saurabh Chaudhary qualifies for 10m air pistol final at Tokyo Olympics, Abhishek Verma misses out

India's Saurabh Chaudhary qualified for the 10m men’s air pistol final at the Tokyo Olympics after shooting a total score of 586 on Saturday. Chaudhary came first while his compatriot Abhishek Verma missed the cut. Verma finished 17th with a total of 575.

Chaudhary fired 23 10s on the trot between the third and fifth series. A phenomenal talent who keeps things simple by sticking to the basics, Chaudhary keeps to himself most of the time. He broke onto the world stage in a big way by winning the Asian Games gold in 2018.

He has been winning international medals with ease at all levels, right from the junior world championship gold to the gold at the Youth Olympics, where he shot a world record in the final, 245.5. Chaudhary had been sweeping the mixed air pistol gold with Manu Bhaker before being pushed to the silver medal at the Osijek World Cup.